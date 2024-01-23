Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 23rd

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 23rd, drawing on ideals of and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect to attract attention and praise today (what a duo) as you navigate between your personal and professional lives. You are absolutely on your way to becoming your best self, Aries!

ARIES:

"You’re attracting attention and praise as Venus enters Capricorn, activating your chart’s sector of career and social standing. Opportunities and invitations to offer something rather exclusive to your clients or subscribers could arrive over the coming weeks. Conflicting feelings between your personal and professional lives might come up as the moon in Cancer faces off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. Try to maintain the boundaries that sustain your energy and motivation to show up as your best self."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will encounter "wise people" today. Immerse yourself in culture today that might influence better communication and connection with others.

TAURUS:

"You’re reminded why learning and education are an art as Venus enters Capricorn, inspiring you to engage in academic subjects or immerse yourself within a culture that’s overlooked or guarded from excessive outside interference. You could find yourself positioned alongside wise people, or invited to collaborate with and carry on their work. The moon in Cancer also mingles with Jupiter in your sign, nudging you to be more conscious about the way you communicate and connect with others."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect bonds with loved ones to deepen today. You might also come across "financial, energetic, and intellectual resources" that lead to great opportunities!

GEMINI

"Opportunities to deepen bonds arrive as Venus enters Capricorn. You might take turns taking the lead in partnerships (both romantic and professional), and a sense of genuine respect and trust could grow stronger. Reciprocity of financial, energetic, and intellectual resources can lead to official collaborations or partnership over the coming weeks. Discussions about security, values, and expenses could arise as the moon in Cancer also faces off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, encouraging you to sort out your priorities."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), focus on your relationships today as they could encourage much needed critical thinking. Keep an open mind and avoid intense confrontation with companions today.

CANCER:

"Your relationships invite you to think more critically as Venus enters Capricorn. Philosophical perspectives and political stances could be changing as you consider things from a more global view. Be mindful that partners and close companions might feel guarded or you could be confronted with your own projections as the moon in your sign faces off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn. You don’t have to abandon your discernment to keep an open mind."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might be getting rid of old habits that have been holding you back for quite some time now. Protect your mind from falling into patterns that did not serve you in 2023.

LEO:

"Improving your quality of life could be top of mind as Venus enters Capricorn, nudging you to get rid of the habits, tools, and maybe even relationships that feel toxic or draining to your wellbeing. You could be coming up with ways to materialize the lifestyle you want, investing in services and practices that boost your resilience and protect you from falling into patterns of excessive stress and overworking. The coming weeks are a lovely time to consider integrating new (or traditional) beauty rituals into your routine."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts a "sense of grounding" today as you find joy in the little things. You can expect to feel peaceful and stable as friends invite you to upcoming social activities.

VIRGO:

"A sense of grounding and simple joy arrives as Venus enters Capricorn, activating your chart’s place of pleasure, entertainment, and romance. Harmonious and stabilizing connections are taking place, welcoming you to comfortably explore your natural creativity and desires. Invitations to social events come up as the moon in Cancer also faces off with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, though you might find yourself tied up with prior commitments. Honor your word and perhaps opt for a relaxed, intimate get together."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) will feel "at one with nature" today and be more intentional with how they spend their time today. Expect some peace to come your way to day, Libra!

LIBRA:

"Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters Capricorn today, inviting you to feel at one with nature over the coming weeks. Conscientiousness of how you’re building your home, family, and daily rhythm finds you more deliberate about your lifestyle choices—when you rise and sleep, the cleaning rituals you bless your home with, and the resources you gather and assimilate for your body and living space, for example. What you choose to say no to or leave out from all of these choices is a significant part of cultivating a more harmonious foundation for yourself. You could feel more at peace as you align your work and daily habits with traditions connected to the land or passed down by wise elders."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect opportunities and ideas to rise today! It's a wonderful day to spend some time outdoors and connect with partners and companions.

SCORPIO:

"Opportunities to feed your mind with ideas of substance and connect with the people in your neighborhood (or social media feed) could arise over the next several weeks as Venus enters Capricorn. It’s also a great time to go outside for some fresh air, get grounded, and nurture your relationship with the outdoor environment around you. Traditional skills and hobbies could be a fun way to work with your hands if you find yourself looking for something interesting to learn. Spiritual connections may be unfolding in your partnerships, or perhaps a teacher-student relationship is deepening as the moon in Cancer mingles with Jupiter in Taurus."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You might discover value in your connections today and expect to encounter "emotionally supportive discussions" that prove encouraging.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Venus enters Capricorn today, welcoming you to notice the pricelessness of relationships, particularly with family or family of choice. You may be discovering a hefty value in connecting with your past and your ancestors over the coming weeks. An interest in natural resources and real estate could come up as well, inviting you to consult with your elders or pay attention to revered landmarks. Emotionally supportive discussions take place as the moon in Cancer mingles with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging you to believe in yourself and your work."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will refine your communication skills today and "re-evaluate" your style. Listen more, and say less today, Capricorn.

CAPRICORN:

"Your communication skills are getting polished and refined as Venus enters your sign today. People can sense an eloquence about you now, and your desires and boundaries are voiced with grace. It’s a nice time to re-evaluate your style and how you want to express yourself through fashion or writing. Partners might be looking for emotional comfort and support from you as the moon opposes Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, nudging you to listen more and say less. This could be helpful if you’re feeling like you don’t have the capacity to offer advice, in which case, be forward and realistic about the ways you can tend to others’ needs."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you should be productive today and prioritize yourself. Perhaps you try out meditation or dream evaluation as a way of bringing more peace into your life today.

AQUARIUS:

"You’re feeling productive and well-grounded as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces, helping you sail through your daily work and routines with ease! You might feel called to prioritize catching up on beauty sleep and giving yourself the gift of solitude as Venus enters Capricorn. Getting in touch with yourself through meditation or tracking your dreams is higher up on your list of desires during Venus’s transit through the grounding earth sign Capricorn, encouraging you to preserve your precious energy for spiritual cultivation. An interest in collecting tools of a cultural tradition or beautiful antiques and mysterious artifacts might also arise over the coming weeks."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should prioritize their social lives today as it is a great time to connect with your community to form a "solid bridge" for future aspirations.

PISCES:

"The moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and your creativity is helping you come up with solutions that hold water. You’re approaching teaching moments in an artful way! Harmonious connections take place in your social life as Venus enters Capricorn today. Your knowledge and presence are met with grace and opportunities to foster genuine bonds arise within your community over the coming weeks. The supportive links you’re making now can become a solid bridge to your hopes and dreams."

