Amazon's Ring Will No Longer Allow Police To Request Videos From Users

Amazon is eliminating a tool that allowed police departments across the country to request doorbell footage from the company's Ring cameras.

Currently, police can post a request in the Neighbors app, asking people to submit footage from their Ring security cameras. Starting January 31, police departments will no longer be allowed to post those requests.

Law enforcement agencies can still use the app to post safety tips and information about upcoming public events.

Any current posts will remain active, and users will be able to submit their videos through the end of February. After that, law enforcement agencies must file a formal legal request with the company if they wish to obtain footage from users' Ring cameras.

However, there is nothing stopping police from viewing the videos people publicly post in the app or from asking them for video footage in person.

Just because the police ask you for video clips from your cameras does not mean you have to turn them over, Matthew Guariglia, a senior policy analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told CNN.

"Ring users should also know that when police knock on their door, they have the right to, and should, request that police get a warrant before handing over footage," Guariglia said.