Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Share Relationship Update After Arguing On Podcast

Robach chimed in, "Yeah, I am too. Our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to transparent we wanted to show all the sides of us and I would say most relationships. So we hope that all you get something out of it and we hope you keep coming back."

In the latest episode of their podcast, Holmes asked Robach to record their conversation following a disagreement. What followed was an emotional discussion about the pressures of their public relationship. Things came to a head when a tearful Robach told Holmes, “I felt extremely disconnected from you, and I am someone who does want and needs physical touch, words of affirmation, and communication. The last few days, I felt disconnected from you.”