Blueface is currently locked up for violating the terms of his probation from his 2021 assault case. The 27-year-old is expected to remain in custody until at least the summertime. According to TMZ, Blue has been living a lot better than some of his other inmates. He reportedly has his own cell away from general population. He has meals brought to his cell and can access an array of snacks. He also has at least seven hours a week to call his family and lawyers in the yard, or attend educational or religious services if available.



Despite his legal situation, Blueface still maintains that he's winning, especially in his feud with Soulja Boy. In a separate phone call, Blue also reacted to Soulja's recent apology and rejected his offer to put money down for the imprisoned artist's commissary. He claimed he turned himself in with $1,000 in his pocket so he doesn't need the bread. He also hyped up their proposed boxing match that they agreed upon a few weeks ago during their viral argument.



“I win again,” he said. “I heard Soulja Boy apologizing. That s**t was real, real respectful. That’s more like it.”



It didn't take long for Soulja to hear those comments because he's already took back his apology. See what he had to say below.