Bryson Tiller Drops New 'Slum Tiller Vol. 3' EP Featuring Big Sean & More

The EP is the third installment of his Slum Tiller series. The seasoned singer dropped the first project last August, which includes five songs. Since then, he's released several tracks and EP's on "Tiller Tuesdays" exclusively on his social media pages and Soundcloud. Last Tuesday, he delivered "Sex You Up" featuring Patoranking. Prior to that, he dropped his "Lost Intro" produced by Sango Beats. After he dropped the aforementioned record, Tiller promised his fans that there's more new music on the way.



Bryson Tiller has been very active within the past few years. Following the release of his 2021 project A Christmas Album, Tiller has collaborated with a wide range of artists from EDM artists like Joel Corry and David Guetta to rappers like Diddy and newcomer Lola Brooke. In 2022, Tiller dominated the airwaves with his single "Outside," which samples Ying Yang Twins' infamous "Whisper Song."



Listen to his Slum Tiller Vol. 3 below.