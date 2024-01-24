Bryson Tiller Drops New 'Slum Tiller Vol. 3' EP Featuring Big Sean & More
By Tony M. Centeno
January 24, 2024
Bryson Tiller's is back with some brand new music.
On "Tiller Tuesday," January 23, the Louisville, KY. native released his new EP Slum Tiller Vol. 3. The project contains four brand new songs including "Get Dis Money" featuring Big Sean, "Night Cap" with Che Ecru and more. His joint with Sean Don, which is reportedly produced by the late J Dilla, is a smooth cut that has Tiller rapping straight out the gate. Sean chimes in with his verse midway through the single.
You took the 'e' off 'emotion' and that's how you coasting," Sean raps. "Seems like that's your favorite quote, you just keep reposting."
The EP is the third installment of his Slum Tiller series. The seasoned singer dropped the first project last August, which includes five songs. Since then, he's released several tracks and EP's on "Tiller Tuesdays" exclusively on his social media pages and Soundcloud. Last Tuesday, he delivered "Sex You Up" featuring Patoranking. Prior to that, he dropped his "Lost Intro" produced by Sango Beats. After he dropped the aforementioned record, Tiller promised his fans that there's more new music on the way.
Bryson Tiller has been very active within the past few years. Following the release of his 2021 project A Christmas Album, Tiller has collaborated with a wide range of artists from EDM artists like Joel Corry and David Guetta to rappers like Diddy and newcomer Lola Brooke. In 2022, Tiller dominated the airwaves with his single "Outside," which samples Ying Yang Twins' infamous "Whisper Song."
Listen to his Slum Tiller Vol. 3 below.