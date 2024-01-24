Dana Carvey's Son Dex's Official Cause Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2024
Dex Carvey, the eldest son of legendary comedian Dana Carvey, is reported to have died from an accidental overdose caused by a lethal combination of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine, according to his death report conducted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.
Carvey, 32, a rising standup comedian, died suddenly on November 15 and his parents confirmed his death two days later.
“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” Dana and Paula Carvey said in a statement shared on Instagram. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately."
Dex, who opened for his father during his Netflix special 'Straight White Male,' reportedly died right after first responders arrived at his Los Angeles home, where he was found unresponsive in a bathroom, at around 10:00 p.m., according to TMZ. Dana and Paula Carvey confirmed that their son was "struggling with addiction" and offered prayers for others going through similar situations in the statement shared online.
"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.
"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."