Dana Carvey's Son Dex's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Dex Carvey, the eldest son of legendary comedian Dana Carvey, is reported to have died from an accidental overdose caused by a lethal combination of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine, according to his death report conducted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Carvey, 32, a rising standup comedian, died suddenly on November 15 and his parents confirmed his death two days later.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” Dana and Paula Carvey said in a statement shared on Instagram. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately."