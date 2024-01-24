Ford Recalls Nearly 2 Million Explorer SUVs Over Risk Of Parts Flying Off

Ford announced a recall of nearly two million Ford Explorer SUVs. The recall impacts all Ford Explorer models from 2011 to 2019.

The company said that A-pillar trim retention clips that run up the sides of the front windshield may not be adequately secured. As a result, the trim could fly off, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners may notice gaps around the A-pillar trim or hear rattles and excessive wind noise if the trim is loose.

Ford said it has received 14,337 warranty claims over the issue but has not received any reports of injuries or crashes due to the problem.

Owners can bring their SUV to a dealership where technicians will inspect and replace the trim if necessary.

Ford was alerted to the issue in 2018 but determined it did not pose a significant safety risk and opted against a recall. Then, in 2021, it reopened a review into the A-pillar trim but again, determined a recall was unnecessary.

However, in February 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary investigation to review the issue, noting that the trim could create a hazard for other vehicles on the road.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.