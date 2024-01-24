JAY-Z Returns To Fashion With Moncler x Roc Nation Winter Capsule

The capsule features several unique pieces including premium t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, puffer jackets and bucket hats. You can cop the apparel at prices ranging from $345 for the t-shirts to more than $2,000 for the Moncler jackets. See the full list of pieces here. If you're serious, you'll have to move fast as some of the items are already sold out.



Hov's new designs have advanced significantly since his Rocawear days. He and Dame Dash co-founded the brand in 1999 and operated for eight years. Hov ended up selling his rights to the brand in 2007, but still owns a stake in the brand.



It's not the first time Moncler and Roc Nation have joined forces. Last year, the brands collaborated for an interactive event in support of Moncler’s Genius Platform for London Fashion Week. The event brought fans together to record a song that became “The Art of All” experience featuring Mike Dean.



Artists like Big Sean are already rocking pieces from the new capsule. Check out his look below.

