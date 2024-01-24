JAY-Z Returns To Fashion With Moncler x Roc Nation Winter Capsule
By Tony M. Centeno
January 24, 2024
JAY-Z is making his comeback in the fashion world with the release of Roc Nation's latest collection.
On Wednesday, January 24, Moncler and Roc Nation unveiled their brand-new Winter capsule designed by Hov. In a promo video that dropped on social media, Roc Nation's SAINt JHN narrates as fans get a glimpse at JAY-Z's old stomping grounds in Marcy Projects, Brooklyn as "I Want You Forever" from The Book of Clarence soundtrack plays in the background.
“We climb mountains over hard paths," JHN says. "From hard places. Climb above the noise to find your voice. Until there’s only sky above you. Genius is everywhere."
The capsule features several unique pieces including premium t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters, puffer jackets and bucket hats. You can cop the apparel at prices ranging from $345 for the t-shirts to more than $2,000 for the Moncler jackets. See the full list of pieces here. If you're serious, you'll have to move fast as some of the items are already sold out.
Hov's new designs have advanced significantly since his Rocawear days. He and Dame Dash co-founded the brand in 1999 and operated for eight years. Hov ended up selling his rights to the brand in 2007, but still owns a stake in the brand.
It's not the first time Moncler and Roc Nation have joined forces. Last year, the brands collaborated for an interactive event in support of Moncler’s Genius Platform for London Fashion Week. The event brought fans together to record a song that became “The Art of All” experience featuring Mike Dean.
Artists like Big Sean are already rocking pieces from the new capsule. Check out his look below.
big sean was courtside in LA wearing @moncler's collaboration with roc nation. major perks of being in the roc fam. pic.twitter.com/z2WZhFZiZl— SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 24, 2024