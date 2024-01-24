Lawrence Announce New Album & Biggest Headlining Tour Yet

Lawrence and their fans have a lot to look forward to in 2024! This week the eight-piece band fronted by siblings Gracie and Clyde Lawrence announced they will be releasing their fourth studio album soon and will celebrate it by embarking on their biggest headlining tour ever.

The forthcoming album is titled Family Business with details on the release coming soon. Then, in the summer, they'll kick off the Family Business Tour which will see them play iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York and the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Lawrence will play a handful of dates in Europe over the summer before kicking off their North American fall dates in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets are now available through an Artist presale and additional presales throughout the week. The general sale will start Friday, January 26th at 10:00 A.M. local time at LawrenceTheBand.com/tour.

The exciting news follows Lawrence's 65-date stadium tour with the Jonas Brothers which kicked off and concluded in venues in their hometown, Yankee Stadium last summer and Barclays Center in December. Throughout the tour, Lawrence released two singles "I'm Confident that I'm insecure" and "23," along with an 8-part YouTube docuseries.

Check out Lawrence's 2024 tour dates below:

EUROPE

JUL 5 London, UK // O2 Forum Kentish Town

JUL 8 Paris, FR // Le Trianon

JUL 11 Madrid, ES // Mad Cool Festival

JUL 16 Cologne, DE // Gloria-Theater

JUL 17 Kassel, DE // Kulturzelt

JUL 18 Stuttgart, DE // Jazzopen Stuttgart

JUL 20 Hamburg, DE // Mojo Club

JUL 21 Berlin, DE // Columbia Theater

JUL 23 Munich, DE // Strom

JUL 24 Wurzburg, DE // Hafensommer

JUL 25 Jena, DE // Kulturarena - Onsale date TBA

US