Lawrence Announce New Album & Biggest Headlining Tour Yet
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 24, 2024
Lawrence and their fans have a lot to look forward to in 2024! This week the eight-piece band fronted by siblings Gracie and Clyde Lawrence announced they will be releasing their fourth studio album soon and will celebrate it by embarking on their biggest headlining tour ever.
The forthcoming album is titled Family Business with details on the release coming soon. Then, in the summer, they'll kick off the Family Business Tour which will see them play iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York and the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Lawrence will play a handful of dates in Europe over the summer before kicking off their North American fall dates in Philadelphia, PA.
Tickets are now available through an Artist presale and additional presales throughout the week. The general sale will start Friday, January 26th at 10:00 A.M. local time at LawrenceTheBand.com/tour.
The exciting news follows Lawrence's 65-date stadium tour with the Jonas Brothers which kicked off and concluded in venues in their hometown, Yankee Stadium last summer and Barclays Center in December. Throughout the tour, Lawrence released two singles "I'm Confident that I'm insecure" and "23," along with an 8-part YouTube docuseries.
Check out Lawrence's 2024 tour dates below:
EUROPE
- JUL 5 London, UK // O2 Forum Kentish Town
- JUL 8 Paris, FR // Le Trianon
- JUL 11 Madrid, ES // Mad Cool Festival
- JUL 16 Cologne, DE // Gloria-Theater
- JUL 17 Kassel, DE // Kulturzelt
- JUL 18 Stuttgart, DE // Jazzopen Stuttgart
- JUL 20 Hamburg, DE // Mojo Club
- JUL 21 Berlin, DE // Columbia Theater
- JUL 23 Munich, DE // Strom
- JUL 24 Wurzburg, DE // Hafensommer
- JUL 25 Jena, DE // Kulturarena - Onsale date TBA
US
- SEP 17 Philadelphia, PA // The Met Philadelphia
- SEP 19 New York, NY // Radio City Music Hall
- SEP 20 Silver Spring, MD // The Fillmore
- SEP 23 Charlotte, NC // The Fillmore
- SEP 24 Nashville, TN // Marathon Music Works
- SEP 26 Atlanta, GA // The Tabernacle
- SEP 27 St. Petersburg, FL // Jannus Live
- SEP 28 Fort Lauderdale, FL // Revolution Live
- SEP 29 Orlando, FL // House of Blues
- OCT 1 New Orleans, LA // House of Blues
- OCT 2 Houston, TX // House of Blues
- OCT 4 Austin, TX // Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- OCT 5 Dallas, TX // House of Blues
- OCT 8 Phoenix, AZ // The Van Buren
- OCT 9 Los Angeles, CA // The Wiltern
- OCT 11 San Diego, CA // SOMA
- OCT 12 San Francisco, CA // The Masonic
- OCT 14 Portland, OR // Roseland Theater
- OCT 15 Seattle, WA // The Fillmore
- OCT 16 Vancouver, BC // Commodore Ballroom
- OCT 18 Salt Lake City, UT // The Depot
- OCT 19 Denver, CO // Fillmore Auditorium
- OCT 22 St. Louis, MO // The Pageant
- OCT 23 Minneapolis, MN // The Fillmore
- OCT 25 Chicago, IL // Byline Bank at Aragon Ballroom
- OCT 26 Indianapolis, IN // Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- OCT 27 Columbus, OH // The Bluestone
- OCT 29 Detroit, MI // The Fillmore
- OCT 30 Toronto, ON // HISTORY
- NOV 1 Montreal, QC // Beanfield Theatre
- NOV 2 Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway