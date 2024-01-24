Lil Wayne Says Drake Gets Hated On Because 'He's Light-Skinned'

Wayne's response has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some people laughed at the response and didn't take it as a slight. Others recalled the time when Wayne said there's "no such thing as racism" a few years ago.



"Wayne speaks on how racism don’t exist then turns around and talks about how it does," one fan commented on Instagram. "lol N talk about how he will never have any more dark skin children."



"Because he is light skinned?" another person wrote. "Wayne….bro….you are an amazing artist…the way you write I know you smarter and much more thought provoking than that!"



During his appearance on Fox Sports in 2016, the Green Bay Packers fan told host Skip Bayless that the diversity of the crowds at his shows is “clearly a message that there was no such thing as racism.” The comment sparked plenty of discourse online, but that didn't change Weezy's mind. He stood by his comments and cited his relationship with a white police officer named Robert Hoobler aka "Uncle Bob," who saved his life after he was shot as a teenager. Wayne mourned Hobbler after he passed away in 2022.



Watch Richard Sherman's interview with Lil Wayne below.