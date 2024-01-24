Massachusetts Residents Should Throw Away This Contaminated Product ASAP

Brightfarms recently recalled spinach and salad kits sold in Massachusetts due to a possible Listeria contamination. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company voluntarily recalled products that were distributed to retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

BrightFarms Baby Spinach, BrightFarms Mediterranean, BrightFarms Chickpea Caesar, BrightFarms Bacon Ranch, and BrightFarms Southwest were possibly cross-contaminated with "Listeria monocytogenes" at a farm in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Listeria has been known to cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. Less severe symptoms include fever, stiffness, headache, nausea, diarrhea, and more. The infection has also been known to cause stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women.

Health officials recommend that anyone who purchased the products mentioned above with UPC codes, 8-57062-00492-3, 8-50051-82501-1, 8-57062-00415-2, 8-57062-00416-9, and 8-50051-82500-4, should dispose of them immediately. Retailers have also been told to remove the contaminated products from their shelves as soon as possible.

Consumers who are experiencing the symptoms listed above as a result of eating a Brightfarms' spinach product should seek treatment from a medical professional.

As of January 24th (a full week after the initial recall) no illnesses have been reported.