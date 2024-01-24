Meek Mill Reveals His Six-Figure Price Tag For Feature Verses

The price may seem like a lot to most fans, but it's not so far-fetched when you compare that price tag to the likes of other established rappers. In 2022, Snoop Dogg made headlines after he revealed how much it costs to get him on another artist's song, and it's actually the same as Meek's fee. During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Snoop said he charges $250,000 for an average 16 bar-verse. However, if the artist wants him in the music video, they got to pay double.



"About $250,000," Snoop said. "You'll get about 16 bars. And when it's time to do the video, I need another $250,000 up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming."



There are plenty of artists who are willing to pay Meek's hefty price tag. He recently joined forces with Fivio Foreign for the New York native's new song "Same 24." Check out the official music video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE