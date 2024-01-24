Meek Mill Reveals His Six-Figure Price Tag For Feature Verses
By Tony M. Centeno
January 24, 2024
Artists have a cough up a lot of dough to secure a guest verse from Meek Mill.
On Tuesday evening, January 23, the Philly native revealed exactly how much he supposedly charges for features. In his post on X/Twitter, Meek claimed he asks for $250,000 to hop on another artist's record. If said artist is able to provide at least $150,000 up front, then he can switch it up however they want.
"Every time I do a verse I charge 250k and up if you got 150k on sight and I like the song we can swap it outtt!!!!" he wrote.
Every time I do a verse I charge 250k and up if you got 150k on sight and I like the song we can swap it outtt!!!!— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 23, 2024
The price may seem like a lot to most fans, but it's not so far-fetched when you compare that price tag to the likes of other established rappers. In 2022, Snoop Dogg made headlines after he revealed how much it costs to get him on another artist's song, and it's actually the same as Meek's fee. During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Snoop said he charges $250,000 for an average 16 bar-verse. However, if the artist wants him in the music video, they got to pay double.
"About $250,000," Snoop said. "You'll get about 16 bars. And when it's time to do the video, I need another $250,000 up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming."
There are plenty of artists who are willing to pay Meek's hefty price tag. He recently joined forces with Fivio Foreign for the New York native's new song "Same 24." Check out the official music video below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE