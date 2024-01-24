New Mexico’s ‘Can’t Miss’ Restaurant Is One Both Locals And Tourists Love

In every state, when asked where is a good place to dine, there are a several restaurants that tend to be recommended over and over again.

These are the “can’t miss” eateries every state has, and 24/7 Tempo highlighted the best of them:

“It’s possible to eat very well today in virtually every corner of America. It could be homemade waffles or classic burgers at a popular diner, vivid foods from other cultures (such as Thai or Colombian or Moroccan), or refined Michelin-starred dining in some temple of gastronomy — or anything in-between.

In every state, however, there’s inevitably at least one establishment that has attained iconic status, a place emblematic of its surroundings — a restaurant no food-lover should miss when in the vicinity.

Sometimes these places are plain, sometimes they’re fancy. They might be relative newcomers to the dining scene or have been around for a century or more. What matters is that, in one way or another, they represent and define their time and place — sometimes simply by perfecting some unique local specialty.”

The must-try restaurant to stop by in New Mexico is Santa Fe Bite in Santa Fe:

“The Bite — famous for its green chile cheeseburgers — has gotten around. It was established as the Bobcat Bite in 1953 outside Santa Fe on the Old Las Vegas Highway. It closed there in 2013, and relocated to Santa Fe itself, rechristened the Santa Fe Bite. In October of last year, the owners retired and closed down that one, too.”