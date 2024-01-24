Paris Hilton Reveals Son Phoenix's Adorable 1st Birthday Party Plans
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 24, 2024
Paris Hilton is going all out to celebrate her first child's first birthday! During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the socialite revealed everything she has planned to celebrate her son Phoenix's first birthday.
“I know he’s only one but all the parents are coming and there will be some older kids as well. It will be fun for all ages over at the house. It’s going to be really sweet,” she told host Jennifer Hudson. She revealed the party will include a "petting zoo" as well as a "ball pit and slides."
Hilton welcomed Phoenix via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum in January 2023.
Last week, Paris shared an adorable tribute to the 1-year-old after his actual birthday which is on January 16th. "One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness🥹👶🏼✨ My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete🥰," Hilton wrote in caption. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy. 🌟🥰 Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! 🎉✨ Happy 1st Birthday!"
Earlier this year, Hilton shared an intimate video showing her first moments with a newly born Phoenix. In the video, which is featured in the new season of her reality show Paris in Love on Peacock, Hilton wears a silk, blue robe while lying down in a hospital bed with her newborn son. "Congratulations. You're a mom," someone off-camera tells Hilton as she holds her baby against her chest. Paris is also seen feeding Phoenix his "first meal" in the hospital. "This is my first time holding a newborn baby," she says in a voiceover for the show, "and I can't wait for all the firsts. His first smile, his first word, his first step."