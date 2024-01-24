Paris Hilton Reveals Son Phoenix's Adorable 1st Birthday Party Plans

Last week, Paris shared an adorable tribute to the 1-year-old after his actual birthday which is on January 16th. "One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness🥹🩵👶🏼✨ My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete🥰," Hilton wrote in caption. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy. 🌟🥰 Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! 🎉✨ Happy 1st Birthday!"

Earlier this year, Hilton shared an intimate video showing her first moments with a newly born Phoenix. In the video, which is featured in the new season of her reality show Paris in Love on Peacock, Hilton wears a silk, blue robe while lying down in a hospital bed with her newborn son. "Congratulations. You're a mom," someone off-camera tells Hilton as she holds her baby against her chest. Paris is also seen feeding Phoenix his "first meal" in the hospital. "This is my first time holding a newborn baby," she says in a voiceover for the show, "and I can't wait for all the firsts. His first smile, his first word, his first step."