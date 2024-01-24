South Carolina Town Crowned One Of The Most Beautiful Places In America

No matter where you go in America, you'll find somewhere or something that reinforces just how breathtaking this country truly is. While most of the sites that reinforce the nickname "America the Beautiful" are natural wonders like the Grand Canyon or ancient forests and mountains, many towns also make their mark and create a lasting impression on all who visit.

Condé Nast Traveler compiled a list of the 28 most beautiful towns across America, "from coastal cities to southern gems" that are "worth a visit." Fortunately for those in South Carolina, you don't have to travel too far to stop by one of the destinations crowned among the stunning cities.

Beaufort, a gorgeous city with a population around 13,000, is one of the most breathtaking places to visit in the U.S., and definitely one that you'll remember for years to come thanks in part to its rich history and memorable architecture. It was even recently named one of the "prettiest" towns in the country.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Located on Port Royal Island, Beaufort is famed for its Antebellum mansions and architecture, some of which date to the early 18th century. The town is the second oldest in the state and combines a rich history with beautiful coastal backdrops. Check out the Beaufort Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1969, to snap a photo of those gorgeous mansions framed by drooping oaks. And, because this is Lowcountry territory, you should come ready to eat. A lot. Try the wasabi deviled eggs at Old Bull Tavern, shrimp n' grits at Saltus River Grill, and lamb meatloaf at Breakwater Restaurant & Bar."

Read up on more of the most beautiful towns in America at Condé Nast Traveler. You can also check out our previous coverage of the most beautiful place in the state as well as the beach named among America's best to watch the sunrise to see more gorgeous spots in South Carolina.