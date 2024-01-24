Tennessee Eatery Among The Best 'Small-Town Restaurants' In The U.S.

You don't have to travel to the Big City to find incredible restaurants. Sometimes, the best dining establishments can be found hidden in small towns and little hamlets away from the bustling crowds of a metropolitan city. Taste of Home searched for the best small-town restaurants across America that "[cook] up hearty and delicious food that's beloved by locals and any folks passing through," compiling a list of the best spot in each state.

Among the tasty, must-try restaurants is Tennessee's very own Southern Fare, found about 65 miles south of Nashville in Shelbyville. Like the name suggests, this restaurant specializes in classic Southern dishes like country fried steak, fried chicken and Southern fish fry as well as burgers, sandwiches and salads. Southern Fare is located at 210 Lane Parkway in Shelbyville.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Good old home cooking and friendly people bring folks back to Southern Fare every time! Choose a meat and two sides (how about Country Fried Steak with green beans and onion rings?) or order a classic burger or sandwich. And did we mention the huge portions?"

Check out the full list at Taste of Home to see more of the best small-town restaurants around the country that are worth visiting. If you're curious about other hidden gems in Tennessee, read our previous coverage of the best "out-of-town" restaurant in the state.