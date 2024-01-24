The One Restaurant You Have To Visit In Washington State

Americans have a dizzying amount of options when it comes to restaurant choices. Between the critically acclaimed eateries, underrated spots, and places that are just happy to serve up tasty dishes, diners can look forward to great food no matter where they go. With so much chatter around the food scene, it can be difficult to navigate which ones are worth your time, money, and taste buds.

For those craving the best of the best places to eat, LoveFood revealed the "bucket-list" restaurant in every state. Writers narrowed down their choices based on user reviews, accolades achieved by the establishment, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Canlis tops the restaurant bucket list in Washington State! Here's why this acclaimed restaurant is so beloved:

"Known for being at the cutting-edge of New American cuisine, this family-owned landmark was founded in 1950 in the city’s Queen Anne neighborhood, and has been Seattle’s top spot for a special occasion feast ever since. It’s worth a visit to see the striking architecture alone – the building is a modernist treat with angled glass and a wood frame – and amazing views of the city, Lake Union, and mountains beyond. Diners feast on delights such as duck with celeriac, fig, and black vinegar."