The 'Richest County' In Washington State

Wealth exists in every corner of the United States. Affluent communities look different depending on where you go, but some familiar features include elaborate-looking houses, manicured roadways, and fancy cars. While people typically look at cities and urban centers as where the rich live, very few look at it from a county-wide perspective.

For those curious about how wealthy counties can get, 24/7 Wall St. revealed the richest county in every state. Analysts looked to data and metrics from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey to determine their picks:

"Using five-year estimates of median household income from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state. We considered all U.S. counties and county equivalents with available data."

According to the website, Washington State's richest county is King County! The median household income in this county is $116,340 while the state average of $90,325. The median home value is $761,500. Officials estimate the poverty rate at 8.4%. More than 54% of the population has a bachelor's degree. Over 2.2 million people live in this county, and the county seat is Seattle.

