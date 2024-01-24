Update On Deebo Samuel's Injury Status Ahead Of NFC Championship Game
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2024
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that injured wide receiver Deebo Samuel "feels better" but his status for Sunday's (January 28) NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions is still to be determined, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday (January 24).
"#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that WR Deebo Samuel won't practice today, but, 'He feels better.' Still TBD on his status for Sunday, though," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Samuel, 28, didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to his injured shoulder, which forced him to be ruled out midway through the Niners' 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday (January 19).
X-rays on Samuel's shoulder were negative, however, Shanahan didn't provide additional details about the injury while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
“It hurts,” Shanahan said via ProFootballTalk.
The Niners lost both of the two games Samuel was inactive for due to a shoulder injury in Weeks 7 and 8. Samuel had two receptions for 24 yards before being ruled out of Saturday's game.
The former South Carolina standout recorded 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 37 rushing attempts for 225 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 regular season.