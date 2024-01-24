Update On Deebo Samuel's Injury Status Ahead Of NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that injured wide receiver Deebo Samuel "feels better" but his status for Sunday's (January 28) NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions is still to be determined, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday (January 24).

"#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that WR Deebo Samuel won't practice today, but, 'He feels better.' Still TBD on his status for Sunday, though," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Samuel, 28, didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to his injured shoulder, which forced him to be ruled out midway through the Niners' 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday (January 19).