WATCH: Pizza Delivery Driver Helps Rescue Michigan Boy Trapped In Ice Pond

An extremely alert Hungry Howie’s pizza delivery driver, accompanied by emergency crews, police officers, and other concerned citizens, helped rescued a 12-year-old boy from a frozen pond in Monroe County on Tuesday morning (January 23). According to MLive, driver Jonathon Garza was leaving Hungry Howie’s for a delivery when he heard the boy screaming outside and immediately called 911.

Minutes later, emergency crews were on scene attempting the rescue the boy who struggled to stay above the ice that covered the deep pond. Police officer Joe Schumaker ran out onto the pond with a floatation device to save the child. He also fell through the ice, but continued to wade through the water, determined to complete the mission.

MLive mentioned that "Paxton Barnes and Garrett Desbrough, Dundee officer Chrissy Hicks, Jeremy Lestock of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Dundee firefighters" all joined in by offering Schumaker and the boy a line of safety and pulled them back to shore.