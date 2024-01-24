Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 24th

Wednesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 24th, drawing on ideals of creativity, spontaneity, empathy, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect praise and appreciation to come your way today. It's your time to shine and feel rewarded for recent efforts in your personal and professional lives.

ARIES:

"Unexpected praise and shows of appreciation could come your way as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. You might feel rewarded for the care and love you pour into your personal and professional lives."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will encounter a surprising conversation today. Your words might also provide comfort to others.

TAURUS:

"Pleasantly surprising conversations arise as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. People feel comforted by your words and the knowledge you can offer. Your daily route might also take you somewhere new and unexpected, or perhaps you’re furthering your skills and education."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to live in your imagination today and be mindful of things you didn't previously consider. People might be more keen to ask about "what you’re doing behind the scenes" today, Gemini.

GEMINI

"An unmet need or desire could put your imagination to work as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring inventive thinking and a search for more resources. The concept of deserving could arise, encouraging you to be mindful of your cognitive blind spots. You may propose some enticing pitches or marketing ideas as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces; people want to know more about what you’re offering or what you’re doing behind the scenes."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), focus on gestures of love and care today and pay attention to those you revere as special. Collaborations could lead to deeper friendships and relationships as the day unfolds.

CANCER:

"Others might surprise you today with unexpected gestures of love and kindness as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Someone might be trying to win your heart or remind you why you’re special to them. Friendships and collaborative relationships could be deepening, too. The possibilities of the future feel promising as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces. Invitations to join a community that further develops your philosophical views and practices could be arriving!"

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you will come to a brilliant conclusion as you dream today. You might not initially be aware, but just know that "career moves or promotional campaigns" are conspiring today!

LEO:

"Brilliant ideas could surface in a dream or while you're deep in thought today as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. Discussions about a career move or promotional campaigns may also be happening, behind closed doors."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that a friend or a partner will tell you a "captivating story" today that could inspire a future adventure!

VIRGO:

"Receptivity and understanding flow in your relationships today as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. Friends and partners could have captivating stories to share and you might be inspired to go on an adventure together!"

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feel inspired by creativity today as they plant deeper roots in a professional setting. You could receive much deserved praise for the way you've been dedicating yourself to your goals lately, Libra!

LIBRA:

"People can feel inspired by the creativity of what you do or feel very connected to you and your work as the moon in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces. Praise might come your way for the goals you dedicate yourself to, or you might be met with support to accomplish something."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect to receive help from close friends today and really be open to their opinions. Also, don't hesitate to share your ideas as it could lead to inspiration!

SCORPIO:

"Partners or your closest companions could help you connect the dots and make better sense of philosophical or political perspectives as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. They might have some brilliant ideas to share or inspire you to act compassionately."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You might feel a greater sense of empathy today as "heart-to-heart" conversations with family take place. Be sure to approach these conversations with compassion.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Tender moments could arise with family as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging empathy and heart-to-heart conversations. Boundaries are more fluid at this time and resources or private feelings might be shared with less caution. Be mindful about how you approach these matters if you find yourself in the midst of business deals or discussions."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be inspired by a little spontaneity today as you try something new with a romantic interest or with friends. Today is a "lovely" day for a date!

CAPRICORN:

"Your relationships can inspire you to be more spontaneous today as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. You could have fun trying something new with partners, or you might find freedom of expression in the presence of a lover! It’s a lovely time for a date!"

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you should shake things up today. While sticking to routine can prove extremely beneficial, sometimes a switch up is needed to provide greater clarity and peace of mind. You might feel the need to declutter your living space today, Aquarius.

AQUARIUS:

"You might decide to shake things up in your routines and work today as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Surprises could pop up at home or you may feel the need to make more space in your environment to help you think more clearly and rest at ease. Decluttering or repurposing an area in your living space might be in order."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should expect to come up with "magical" ideas today and hope for something very wonderful to occur through creativity.

PISCES:

"Magical ideas are conceived as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. Something beautiful is taking root in your imagination. It’s a lovely time to immerse yourself within a story or share one through art."

For more visit vice.com!