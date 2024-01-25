"So I had cocked it back again and when I put my arm over the seat he put his gun on my arm and shot me so my gun fell out my hand," he continued. "I remember us fighting over my gun and it went off one more time and I got shot right here in my hand from holding the gun."



"That's how I knew Johnny was dead type s**t," he said. "cause like after buddy got out the car and ran I remember I told Johnny like 'Pull off bro!' And then the car wasn't moving but his foot was on the gas but it was in park... so I jumped out the car and I knocked on somebody door and they ain't come to the door. So I got back to the car and got-damn I unlocked my phone... so I called 911 like 'Yeah I'm shot.'



21 Savage was shot six times during the incident. Fortunately, the paramedics didn't waste any time in responding to the scene and getting him to the hospital. He's told the story before but this was the most detailed account of the shooting thus far. He previously told DJ Akademiks that the incident changed him for life and made him paranoid about everyone.



Elsewhere in the conversation, 21 also confirmed the trailer for the alleged biopic he released ahead of his new album was just a parody. The all-star trailer featured Donald Glover and Caleb McLoughlin as 21 in different stages of his life from his time in the UK to his teenage years in Atlanta. Although the trailer was a facade, at least fans known his real life story would make incredible action-packed dramatic film.



