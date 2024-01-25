4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck California Wednesday (January 24) night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles). An estimated 1,547 residents said they felt the earthquake as of Thursday (January 25) morning, the USGS reported, which included residents as far as Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Barstow, Indio and San Diego, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

No injuries nor damages were immediately reported in relation to the quake, which was reported to have struck at 7:43 p.m., and seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said was located near the San Jacinto fault.