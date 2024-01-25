4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US
By Jason Hall
January 25, 2024
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck California Wednesday (January 24) night, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles). An estimated 1,547 residents said they felt the earthquake as of Thursday (January 25) morning, the USGS reported, which included residents as far as Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Barstow, Indio and San Diego, according to the San Bernardino Sun.
No injuries nor damages were immediately reported in relation to the quake, which was reported to have struck at 7:43 p.m., and seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said was located near the San Jacinto fault.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 3 km SW of San Bernardino, CA https://t.co/HaJ6eAMONK— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 25, 2024
"This quake is M4.2 2 miles SW of San Bernardino. Location is pretty deep (15 km) very close to the San Jacinto fault. That part of the fault is generally locked - it had a M7 in the 19th century. We often see small quakes like this below locked segments," Jones wrote on her X account.
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck California earlier this month. The natural disaster was located in Lytle Creek, which is located about 12 miles from Rancho Cucamonga and centered at a depth of 8.8 kilometers (about 5.5 miles) on January 5, according to the United States Geological Survey.