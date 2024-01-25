Coi Leray Drops New Sultry Collaboration With Mike WiLL Made-It

"Wanna Come Thru" is Coi Leray's first single of 2024. It follows her active year full of releases including her second studio album COI and her EP Blue Moon. In addition to her solo records, Coi Leray also teamed up with a slew of heavy hitters for several hits that dominated the airwaves last year. She collaborated with Busta Rhymes for "Luxury Life" off his Blockbusta album as well as David Guetta, who recruited her and Anne-Marie for their EDM song "Baby Don't Hurt Me."



Coi Leray capped off her busy year by earning her first-ever Grammy nomination ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards. Leray's popular hit "Players" was nominated for Best Rap Performance. She's also up for the new category Best Pop Dance Recording thanks to her collaboration with Guetta.



Listen to Coi Leray's new song below.