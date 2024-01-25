Community Raises Money To Pay Off $80,000 Lunch Debt For Students

Georgia residents sprang into action after City Schools of Decatur announced that starting on February 1, students with outstanding lunch debt would be given just a cheese sandwich and milk for lunch instead of the main course the school was offering.

The decision sparked outrage among parents and residents, including Jasmine Crowe-Houston, who set up a GoFundMe to pay off the outstanding debt of students in the district.

"No child should ever go hungry or be subjected to unnecessary embarrassment due to financial constraints," she wrote. "I believe that every child deserves a full, nutritious meal to fuel their bodies and minds for a successful day of learning."

Within two days, the fundraiser surpassed its goal of $80,000.

"My hands are shaking as I write this update this morning. My heart is overwhelmed with emotion, astonishment, and gratitude as I wake up to the incredible news that we've achieved our goal in under 48 hours! We can pay off all the meal balances and no cheese sandwiches!" she Crowe-Houston wrote in an update.

She said that she spoke with Decatur School Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker, who said that any additional money would go into a reserve fund for students who incur lunch debt in the future.