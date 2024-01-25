Ex-Trump Advisor Peter Navarro Sentenced To Four Months In Jail

Peter Navarro, one of Donald Trump's former White House advisors, was sentenced to four months in prison on Thursday (January 25).

Navarro refused to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress, one count for refusing to sit for a deposition, and one count for refusing to turn over documents.

Navarro has maintained his innocence, arguing he was protected by executive privilege. Even at his sentencing hearing, Navarro told U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta that he had "an honest belief" that Trump had invoked executive privilege, which is why he refused to comply with the subpoena.

Navarro joins Steve Bannon as the second former Trump advisor to be sentenced to prison for ignoring a Congressional subpoena. Last year, Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail but remains free pending an appeal of the decision.