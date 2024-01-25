Keyshia Ka'oir Blasts Nasty Rumor About Her & Rick Ross: 'How Dare Y'all!'

Tia Kemp has been a thorn in Rozay's side for quite some time. Earlier this week, he addressed Kemp in a series of posts on his Instagram Story after she made offensive comments about him and his new lady Cristina Mackey. He even had his lawyers serve her with a cease-and-desist after she continued to speak about Mackey on social media.



“Tia’s sister Ebony, she told me about that botched surgery," Ross said. "But you going to get over it, you gonna heal. I ain’t gonna lie, we laughed about it for a little while.”



“Them hoes ain’t going Live in the house," he continued. "You can’t speak a real n***a name if you ain’t going Live in your house with the paint on the wall.”



It's clear Kemp wasn't happy about the legal action Ross took. She recently addressed him in her own video after she spoke with his legal team.



“Sent me a cease and desist. I ain’t lying," Kemp responded. "It’s the truth. How you gonna sue me for defamation? Sue 50 Cent then. Don’t beef with me."