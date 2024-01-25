Las Vegas Pastor Shot Dead In Front Of His Kids By Angry Neighbor

A Las Vegas pastor was shot and killed by a disgruntled neighbor in front of his wife and kids outside of their home last month. New details about the murder were revealed in a lawsuit filed by the victim's wife against the alleged killer.

Grace Point Church pastor Nick Davi, 46, was confronted by Joe Junio outside of his family's home on December 29, 2023. During the altercation, which culminated months of harassment, Junio pulled out a gun and shot Davi and his wife, Sarah, while their children, ages 12 and 15, were inside the family's car.

Nick and Sarah were rushed to the hospital, where Nick was pronounced dead. Sarah survived and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Junio, who is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and child abuse.

One of their children recorded a video of the fatal shooting.

Sarah's lawsuit details a months-long harassment campaign by Junio against the family that started after they filed several complaints against her with their homeowner's association. The lawsuit notes that the family called the police twice in the weeks leading up to the fatal shooting. In one instance, Junio allegedly threw a large amount of dog feces over her fence into their backyard.

The lawsuit is seeking damages of at least $15,000.

Junio remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $300,000 bail.