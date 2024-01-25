Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Won't Perform At Lovers & Friends Festival

Mary J. Blige isn't performing at the highly-anticipated Lovers & Friends Festival afterall.



Fans of the R&B icon were ecstatic to see her on the stacked lineup of legends who are expected to hit the stage in Las Vegas later this year. Unfortunately, she won't be there. According to a message she posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 25, Blige was added to the flyer by mistake.



"I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival," she began.