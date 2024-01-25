Mary J. Blige Explains Why She Won't Perform At Lovers & Friends Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
January 25, 2024
Mary J. Blige isn't performing at the highly-anticipated Lovers & Friends Festival afterall.
Fans of the R&B icon were ecstatic to see her on the stacked lineup of legends who are expected to hit the stage in Las Vegas later this year. Unfortunately, she won't be there. According to a message she posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 25, Blige was added to the flyer by mistake.
"I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival," she began.
"Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later!" she continued. "I have the greatest fans in the world and can't wait to see you in New York in a few months!"
Blige's Strength of a Woman Summit is set to enter its third year. In 2023, she and Ms. Lauryn Hill headlined the two-day event with performances from other talented ladies like Coco Jones, Summer Walker, Muni Long and more. During her set, she paid homage to Hip-Hop 50 by inviting Jeezy, DJ Drama, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Jadakiss and Jodeci to perform with her.
Meanwhile, Lovers & Friends 2024 is still expected to be an incredible show with a strong lineup of seasoned icons in Hip-Hop, R&B and Pop. Usher, Lil Wayne, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Backstreet Boys and Gwen Stefani, will headline the show while other acts like Nas, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Mary J. Blige, T-Pain, Keyshia Cole Nelly Furtado, 98 Degrees and more will also perform. The one-day festival is happening on May 4 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds.