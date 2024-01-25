North Carolina Eatery Among The Best 'Small-Town Restaurants' In The U.S.

You don't have to travel to the Big City to find incredible restaurants. Sometimes, the best dining establishments can be found hidden in small towns and little hamlets away from the bustling crowds of a metropolitan city. Taste of Home searched for the best small-town restaurants across America that "[cook] up hearty and delicious food that's beloved by locals and any folks passing through," compiling a list of the best spot in each state.

Among the tasty, must-try restaurants is North Carolina's very own Nick's Old Fashion Hamburger House, found in the small town of Welcome near Lexington. As the name suggests, this local favorite, which has a 4.7 star rating on Google and more than 1,600 reviews, serves a great selection of burgers as well as sandwiches, hot dogs, salads and even ice cream. Nick's Old Fashion Hamburger House is located at

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Nick's is a tiny joint with the most amazing burgers that are cooked fresh to order. The chili and ranch salad dressings are made from scratch, too. Ralph Brauser named Nick's after his son. Ralph is always friendly and recognizes his customers. You will not leave hungry, that is for sure!"

Check out the full list at Taste of Home to see more of the best small-town restaurants around the country that are worth visiting. If you're curious about other hidden gems in North Carolina, read our previous coverage of the best "out-of-town" restaurant in the state.