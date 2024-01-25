One Minnesota Lake Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes' In America

America, the beautiful, is filled with stunning lakes and landscapes that perfectly complement each other. This innate beauty stands out to such a degree that people can't help but to admire the sparkling blue water and remarkable rock formations broken up in such a naturally aesthetic manor.

Wether you simply like to take in the views from a hike along the shore, or immerse yourself in the beauty of the region on a boat in the middle of the lake, something about this body of water makes it extra special.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful lake in Minnesota is Lake Superior.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful lakes across America:

"The name speaks for itself: Lake Superior is the world's largest freshwater lake (by surface area). And there's a lifetime's worth of views around every corner of its 2,800-mile majestic shoreline. Natural attractions include the 200-foot sandstone cliffs, beaches, and waterfalls that tumble into the lake at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore; the sea caves on the Apostle Islands; and the isolated ruggedness of Isle Royale, with its wolves and moose. You can hike, drive, kayak, or take a ferry to your preferred destination. This lake is so vast it can feel more like an ocean — just ask the intrepid surfers of North Shore."

For a continued list of the best lakes across the country visit travelandleisure.com.