South Carolina Eatery Among The Best 'Small-Town Restaurants' In The U.S.

You don't have to travel to the Big City to find incredible restaurants. Sometimes, the best dining establishments can be found hidden in small towns and little hamlets away from the bustling crowds of a metropolitan city. Taste of Home searched for the best small-town restaurants across America that "[cook] up hearty and delicious food that's beloved by locals and any folks passing through," compiling a list of the best spot in each state.

Among the tasty, must-try restaurants is South Carolina's very own Front Porch Country Restaurant, found in the small town of Richburg. This local favorite, which has a 4.4 star rating on Google and nearly 1,000 reviews, serves a wide selection of dishes, from salads and sandwiches to barbecue and meat-and-two plates. Front Porch Country Restaurant is located at 3072 Lancaster Highway in Richburg.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Fried chicken and sweet tea are the specialties at Front Porch Country Restaurant! For a very modest cost folks enjoy chicken or other meat mains with two sides (candied yams, fried green tomatoes, so many more!) and a biscuit or cornbread."

Check out the full list at Taste of Home to see more of the best small-town restaurants around the country that are worth visiting. If you're curious about other hidden gems in South Carolina, read our previous coverage of the best "out-of-town" restaurant in the state.