The 'Deadliest Highway' In Colorado Has Been Revealed

By Zuri Anderson

January 25, 2024

Two damaged cars after crash, close-up
Photo: Reza Estakhrian / The Image Bank / Getty Images

Americans have many modes of transportation, but having your own vehicle puts travel in your hands. With that said, drivers also have to brave obstacles and even dangers whenever they run errands, head to work, or do other important tasks. Several hazards can easily endanger people on the road, including severe weather conditions, traffic congestion, poor infrastructure, and frequent car crashes.

To see if you drive on a treacherous road, World Population Review used data sourced from Car Insurance Comparison to determine every state's deadliest highway.

According to the website, Colorado's deadliest highway is State Highway 60. This highway, which connects Campion, Johnstown, and Milliken, sees an average of 11 traffic fatalities per year. Route 550 was also ranked the third most dangerous road in America.

U.S. Highway 1 in Florida was declared the most dangerous road in the entire country.

Here are the deadliest highways in America, according to data:

  1. U.S. Highway 1 in Florida
  2. U.S. Highway 83 in Texas
  3. Interstate 4 in Florida
  4. State Road 138 in California
  5. Route 6 in Connecticut
  6. Interstate 40 in Arizona
  7. Interstate 5 in California
  8. U.S. Highway 431 in Alabama
  9. Interstate 80 in Wyoming
  10. Route 550 in Colorado

Check out the full report on World Population Review's website.

