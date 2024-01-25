The 'Deadliest Highway' In Colorado Has Been Revealed

Americans have many modes of transportation, but having your own vehicle puts travel in your hands. With that said, drivers also have to brave obstacles and even dangers whenever they run errands, head to work, or do other important tasks. Several hazards can easily endanger people on the road, including severe weather conditions, traffic congestion, poor infrastructure, and frequent car crashes.

To see if you drive on a treacherous road, World Population Review used data sourced from Car Insurance Comparison to determine every state's deadliest highway.

According to the website, Colorado's deadliest highway is State Highway 60. This highway, which connects Campion, Johnstown, and Milliken, sees an average of 11 traffic fatalities per year. Route 550 was also ranked the third most dangerous road in America.

U.S. Highway 1 in Florida was declared the most dangerous road in the entire country.

Here are the deadliest highways in America, according to data:

U.S. Highway 1 in Florida U.S. Highway 83 in Texas Interstate 4 in Florida State Road 138 in California Route 6 in Connecticut Interstate 40 in Arizona Interstate 5 in California U.S. Highway 431 in Alabama Interstate 80 in Wyoming Route 550 in Colorado

