The 'Deadliest Highway' In Florida Has Been Revealed

Americans have many modes of transportation, but having your own vehicle puts travel in your hands. With that said, drivers also have to brave obstacles and even dangers whenever they run errands, head to work, or do other important tasks. Several hazards can easily endanger people on the road, including severe weather conditions, traffic congestion, poor infrastructure, and frequent car crashes.

To see if you drive on a treacherous road, World Population Review used data sourced from Car Insurance Comparison to determine every state's deadliest highway.

According to the website, Florida's deadliest highway is U.S. 1. This highway, which runs from Key West through Maine, sees an average of 108 traffic fatalities per year. That's the highest among all the highways featured in the study. Interstate 4 was also ranked the third most dangerous road in America.

Here are the most dangerous roads in America, according to data:

U.S. Highway 1 in Florida U.S. Highway 83 in Texas Interstate 4 in Florida State Road 138 in California Route 6 in Connecticut Interstate 40 in Arizona Interstate 5 in California U.S. Highway 431 in Alabama Interstate 80 in Wyoming Route 550 in Colorado

Check out the full report on World Population Review's website.