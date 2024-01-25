Two Pennsylvania Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities For Bed Bugs' In The US

By Logan DeLoye

January 25, 2024

Bedbugs colony on the matress cloth macro
Photo: iStockphoto

Bed bugs can sneak up on you when you least expect them, especially if you're an avid traveler who uses public transportation and frequents short term rentals or hotels.

According to a list compiled by Orkin, the cities with the most bed bugs in Pennsylvania are Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Phildelphia ranked as the third city with the most bed bugs in the entire country and Pittsburgh ranked as the 21st! Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel explained the importance of keeping track of these pests when considering where you want to travel to next.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control. While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

He also commented on Paris' 2023 bed bug scare stating:

"While the bed bug infestations in Paris have made travelers more conscious of the pests in hotels while traveling internationally, it is also important to take precautions at home. Second-hand items such as clothing and furniture are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing pests an opportunity to hitch a ride home with new consumers. Examining any new items before they enter your home will help to catch a bed bug infestation sooner, rather than later.”

Here's what Orkin had to say about compiling the data to discover the cities with the most bed bugs across the country:

"The bed bug cities list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2023. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."

For a continued list of cities with the most bed bugs in America visit orkin.com.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.