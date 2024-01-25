U.S. Economy Grew Faster Than Expected During The Fourth Quarter

The U.S. economy blew past expectations, growing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Economists were expecting the GPD to be 2% higher. The growth was slower than the 4.9% increase in the third quarter.

Overall, the economy grew by 2.5% in 2023 and avoided a recession as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates in an attempt to cool inflation.

The strong economic numbers were led by increases in consumer and government spending. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of GDP and rose by 2.8% during the three-month period from October through December. Meanwhile, state and local government spending jumped by 3.7%.

"GDP has four cylinders, and the fourth quarter fired on them all," said Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, via Fox Business. "Pundits are already saying this will be as good as it gets, but then again, most were predicting a recession last year that never came."