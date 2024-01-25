Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 25th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 25th, drawing on ideals of community, perspective, leadership, self-care, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect to want to celebrate with friends today! Don't hesitate to make those plans, Aries, as they will surely "regenerate" your mood.

ARIES:

"You’re feeling celebratory under the full moon in Leo! Reach out to friends and spend time doing something that regenerates you."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will have a "full heart" today as you are reminded of your purpose and surrounded by people who love you.

TAURUS:

"The heart of your existence is full of hope and spirit as the full moon in Leo arrives, lighting up your chart’s place of home and family. You’re reminded of your purpose today, and the people or places that keep you going!"

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect big announcements to be made today as your communication skills flourish. Today is a great day to plan trips and acknowledge the love present within your relationships.

GEMINI

"Announcements are being made, and news is making its rounds as the full moon in Leo arrives, lighting up your chart’s sector of communication and perceptions. You’re completing lessons, making trips, or acknowledging the spirit of sister and brotherhood. It’s a small world, after all!"

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), focus on "responsibility and commitment" today. Gifts could arrive as a result of recent investments.

CANCER:

"Investments could be paying off and gifts are arriving under the full moon in Leo. Responsibilities and commitments are taken up wholeheartedly."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you will take part in teaching others a little bit of resilience today. People that you hold near and dear to your heart will notice how well you are doing and how hard you have been trying to be the best you can be lately.

LEO:

"You’re showing others how to be resilient and true to your heart as the full moon arrives in your sign, Leo. Significant others, your closest companions, and even your adversaries are invited to notice your dedication to self-care and how you persist in the face of life’s ups and downs."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will experience "genuine self-care" today as you separate your needs from others. Take time to rest and reflect today, Virgo.

VIRGO:

"Discerning your personal needs from others’ is an opportunity for genuine self-care under today’s full moon in Leo. Empathizing and syncing your movements and activities with others is quite easy for you, though this full moon nudges you to recognize your need for rest, reflection, and regenerative rituals."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect opportunities to present themselves today that allow you to "seize a dream." You might be more aware of the value of community and friendship today.

LIBRA:

"A celebratory mood arrives under the full moon in Leo. Opportunities to seize a dream or enjoy the gifts of community and friendship on a more regular basis could be appearing."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect recognition for a professional project to come your way today as you stand out as a leader.

SCORPIO:

"You’re invited to take your place on the world stage under the full moon in Leo. Recognition for your life’s work, a professional project, or a role that you play for the public is coming your way, encouraging you to think about what you want to leave behind for your field or the generations you’re meant to lead the way for."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You might recall brilliant ideas and learn lessons today. Take some time to reorganize your perspectives.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Brilliant ideas are coming to light as the full moon in Leo culminates in your chart’s sector of academics, world views, and distant journeys. Lessons are learned (or perhaps you’re schooling someone else), destinations are set, or philosophical perspectives are reorganized."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer suggests you "take stock" of your priorities today and decide which need to be reorganized. Good financial fortune is just on the horizon!

CAPRICORN:

"You’re taking stock of what’s most important and which priorities might need to be reorganized as the full moon in Leo arrives, lighting up your chart’s place of shared resources, taxes, and debts. A nice return might be on the way, or maybe you’re considering investing in a vehicle that helps you get around and takes you further (including the vehicle of education)."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you should consider which relationships allow you to thrive, and which hold you back today. You might feel very different from others.

AQUARIUS:

"The full moon in Leo invites you to consider what’s at the heart of your relationships; what makes them worth your time, energy, and resources? The differences between you and others can feel amplified at this time, yet there might be something quite valuable to your personal development when you consider the diversity these interpersonal dynamics bring."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should make resolutions towards Bette health that will allow you to thrive over the course of the next month. Your routines are finally paying off, Pisces!

PISCES:

"A pattern that’s been on repeat can meet its end as the full moon in Leo arrives, lighting up your chart’s place of preventative routines and work. Although you might still be in a transitional period of spending more time thinking about the changes you want to make to improve your quality of life than you can actually commit to right now, your consciousness is aimed at strength and transformation. Resolutions to health imbalances can materialize over the next month as your mental load begins to decrease."

For more visit vice.com!