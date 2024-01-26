Fans Think Ice Spice Makes A Stink About Latto On Her New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
January 26, 2024
Ice Spice's new song has rap fans convinced she's firing more shots at Latto.
On Friday, January 26, the Bronx rapper dropped her new single "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" produced by RIOTUSA, Synthetic & Venny. On the song, She appears to shade Latto in her second verse by mentioning her 2023 hit "Put It On Da Floor" once again. The 24-year-old artist doesn't mention the Atlanta rapper by name. However, fans think the bars reek of disrespect because the pronunciation Ice Spice uses while she raps "I can't let up" is giving Latto.
"She must've thought she could catch up," Ice Spice raps. "I got my foot on they necks, I can't let up (Grrah)/She all on the floor, told her get up."
The shady lyrics comes a few months after Latto allegedly fired a shot at the Grammy-nominated rapper on Offset's album Set It Off. On "Fine As Can Be," Latto mentions Ice Spice's "Munch" and flexed on her by claiming she eats her booking fee for lunch among other things. It was her way of responding to Ice Spice's alleged disses from her Like..? (Deluxe), in which she seemingly tried her on not one but two songs including "Butterfly Ku" and "How High?"
“Where she at? On the floor (Damn)/She get her money, but I’m gettin’ more," she rapped on "Butterfly Ku." "I’m a player, you know I’m a score/First they was hatin’, now I’m on the board.”
Listen to Ice Spice's new song and watch the official video below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE