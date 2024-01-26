Fans Think Ice Spice Makes A Stink About Latto On Her New Song

"She must've thought she could catch up," Ice Spice raps. "I got my foot on they necks, I can't let up (Grrah)/She all on the floor, told her get up."



The shady lyrics comes a few months after Latto allegedly fired a shot at the Grammy-nominated rapper on Offset's album Set It Off. On "Fine As Can Be," Latto mentions Ice Spice's "Munch" and flexed on her by claiming she eats her booking fee for lunch among other things. It was her way of responding to Ice Spice's alleged disses from her Like..? (Deluxe), in which she seemingly tried her on not one but two songs including "Butterfly Ku" and "How High?"



“Where she at? On the floor (Damn)/She get her money, but I’m gettin’ more," she rapped on "Butterfly Ku." "I’m a player, you know I’m a score/First they was hatin’, now I’m on the board.”



Listen to Ice Spice's new song and watch the official video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

