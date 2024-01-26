Florida Town Crowned One Of The Most Beautiful Places In America

Travelers have many reasons for visiting a particular destination, from affordability and tourist attractions to crowd sizes. But if you're going to set your sights on a location, some suggest you should make sure it has plenty of stunning scenes. We're talking about majestic natural landscapes, astonishing architecture, and picturesque spots you won't find anywhere else. Several towns have all these features and the bonus of having fewer crowds than big-name cities. Before you know it, you may find yourself becoming a permanent resident.

If all this excites the traveler inside you, Condé Nast Traveler compiled a list of the most gorgeous towns in the U.S. A beloved town in Florida is getting some attention, and that's St. Augustine! This city is known for its rich history, iconic landmarks, Spanish architecture, and beachside activities. The website dove further into what made this historic location so appealing:

"St. Augustine is the oldest city in the United States, as evidenced by its brick streets, Spanish colonial architecture, and historic structures like the 17th-century Castillo de San Marcos. If you’re a surfer, catch some waves at Vilano Beach before sunset cocktails at The Reef; for dinner, you can’t beat the oysters and extensive wine list at Preserved Restaurant. For a good night’s sleep paired with deep history, book a room at Casa Monica Resort & Spa. Built in 1888, it’s one of the buildings that put St. Augustine on the map as a vacation destination in the 19th century."