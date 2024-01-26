Influencer Offends Cancer Survivors With Controversial Social Media Post

Italian influencer and fashion designer Giulia Nati is receiving backlash after sharing a controversial post of herself hooked up to a "handbag drip."

“I need a new wish,” Nati wrote in an Instagram caption for a video showing her laying in a bed with an oxygen mask over her face and a tube connecting her arm to a Hermès handbag simulating an IV drip.

The video also shows seven other Hermès purses placed at her bedside. The post received criticism from several cancer survivors including Venezuelan actress and reality star Carolina Marconi.

“As a former oncology patient, this image doesn’t make me laugh, in fact I find it very sad," Marconi wrote in a translated comment. "I would take you on a tour of these wards to really realize what condition these poor people are in and then we'll see how you feel about publishing something like that."