Mary J. Blige Says She'll Perform At Lovers & Friends Festival After All

The confusion started a few days after Lovers & Friends first revealed its packed lineup for this year's event. Mary J. Blige was listed among other headliners like Usher, Lil Wayne, Backstreet Boys and Janet Jackson. On Thursday, January 25, Blige took to her Instagram Stories to inform fns that she was added to the festival by mistake and said she couldn't make it due to her Strength of a Woman Summit the following week.



"I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival," she began. "Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and can't wait to see you in New York in a few months!"



Lovers & Friends' update arrived a few hours later. Her previous post was promptly removed and was recently replaced with another story. She simply added moving smirk face and money bag emojis to her post, which confirmed her bag was secured. This means fans will definitely get to see her set on May 4, 2024.