Playboy Model Masuimi Max Dead At 45

Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max was found dead at her home in Las Vegas on Thursday (January 25), law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ.

Police said they found Max, 45, after receiving a report at around 8:30 a.m. local time. No foul play was immediately suspected, however, an investigation into her death is ongoing.

No additional details regarding Max's death were made public as of Friday (January 26) morning.

Max began modeling in 2000 and was published in Playboy, Maxim, Alt and Bizarre magazines, becoming a highly accomplished figure in the alternative/fetish modeling industry. The Arkansas native also had an uncredited role in the film 'XXX: State of the Union,' as well as appearances in 'Cornman: American Vegetable Hero' and 'Giantess Battle Attack.'

“I’m so grateful we reconnected thank you for mentoring me when I first started out in this industry and giving me opportunities I cannot believe this is real," Ashleeta Beauchamp, a friend and colleague, wrote on Max's Instagram page.

“I will love you 4 ever my dark fetish pin up queen,” model Marilyn Barrios added.

Max was scheduled to perform at the Vegas Chaos anniversary event at The Dive Bar in Las Vegas on January 27. The status of the event, which was set to feature "gorelesque" performances by Max and others, has not yet been determined following news of her death.