Records Show Just How Brian Laundrie Panicked After Killing Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie reportedly called his parents up to 20 times two days after he killed his fiancée Gabby Petito, according to records recently obtained by the Daily Mail.

Laundrie, who admitted to killing Petito in a note later found in the area where his body was located by authorities, reportedly made initial contact with his parents at around 4:00 p.m. on August 29, 2021, several days after Petito had last spoken to her mother, according to phone records obtained by the website. The call between the Laundries lasted 55 minutes and was followed by a separate 22-minute conversation at around 9:20 p.m., the data showed.

Laundrie then made several more calls between August 29 and August 30, most involving his mother, Roberta, according to attorney Pat Reilly, who is representing the Petito family in an ongoing lawsuit against the Laundries claiming they knew that Brian murdered Gabby.

Laundrie supposedly notified his father, Christopher, that Petito was "gone" and that he needed an attorney during a call to his mother's phone.

“Brian told Christopher, 'Gabby’s gone, I need a lawyer.' And he was frantic in Christopher’s words,” Reilly told the Daily Mail. “They refused to acknowledge that that meant Gabby was dead, which flies in the face of logic. If your son calls and he’s frantic and he says she’s gone, I need a lawyer. What other explanation of ‘gone’ could there be?” Reilly added.

Christopher Laundrie claimed that he believed his son was referring to "'something to the effect of, well, there were times that Gabby would leave and go away for a couple days to meet with her friends or she’d just leave for a couple hours when she was living with us.’”

Petito's death occurred when the couple was taking a cross-country trip in 2021. Witnesses in Utah, where the couple was stopped for an alleged domestic violence incident during their cross-country roadtrip, told police that they saw Laundrie -- believed to have later strangled and bludgeoned Petito to death in the Bridger-Teton National Forest several weeks prior to his own death -- hitting the 22-year-old in public.

Officers made contact with the couple near Arches National Park, but no charges were filed, despite a Utah statute that requires police to make an arrest or issue a citation in relation to potential domestic incidents.

Petito, who appeared to be visibly shaken while speaking to police, told officers that Laundrie had grabbed her face while gesturing toward her neck, but authorities deemed her to be the aggressor and didn't appear to view Laundrie as a potential suspect at the time, despite witnesses calling 911 alleging that he had hit her in public.

On September 30, 2021, police released bodycam footage which showing Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical on August 21, 2021.