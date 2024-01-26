South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Happiest Cities' In The U.S.

South Carolina may be home to one of the most beautiful towns in America, but it turns out the people living in one of the state's most popular cities are also some of the happiest in the country.

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the 20 "happiest cities" in the U.S., basing its rankings on the Community Well-Being Index, a report by Gallup and Healthways that "measures the opportunities cities provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for their residents." California takes the crown as the state with the most cities on the list, followed closely by Florida and Texas; however, one city in South Carolina also managed to snag a spot.

According to the report, the Charleston area is one of the happiest cities in the entire country, largely thanks to its beautiful scenery and culture as well as city pride for being a destination that people love to visit. Here's what the site had to say:

"Charleston's reputation as a popular tourist destination surely contributes to the happiness of its residents. When people are coming to visit your city because of your unique culture, architecture, and cuisine, how can you not be just a little bit proud of your hometown? Its high ranking in the supportive relationships category shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has visit this hospitable place."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to read more about the happiest cities in America.