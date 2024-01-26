Tennessee City Named One Of The Worst Cities In The World For Pickpocketing

Crime can often run rampant in major cities and tourist destinations, but sometimes the thievery can be so subtle you might not even realize you were a victim until much later.

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the 30 worst cities for pickpocketing around the world, where sneaky thieves target wallets and bags on unsuspecting passersby. The site noted that it is not discouraging people from traveling, just urging caution for potential criminals looking to get their hands on your property.

The list is filled with popular international cities like Rome, Paris or Rio de Janeiro, but several American cities also found a spot on the list, including one in Tennessee: Memphis. The second-most populous city in the Volunteer State, Memphis has a problem with crime, from car break-ins to pickpocketing revelers enjoying a night out on Beale Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Beale Street sees plenty of tourists every year, but this means that there are more opportunities for pickpockets, especially since some of the tourists are more than a little inebriated. Hold your purses tightly and keep your wallet in your front pockets.

"In addition to pickpocketing, car break-ins are higher than average in Memphis as well. So, if you plan on driving on vacation, make sure that your car is always parked in a safe place. A secure parking garage is probably your best bet to keep your valuables safe in your car."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the worst cities for pickpocketing.