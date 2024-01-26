Texas's Most Famous Road Trip Stop Is Considered An American Treasure

Going on a road trip is always a fun adventure, where the expansive highway serves as a canvas and iconic stops act as chapters that craft the narrative of your journey. These points of interest, scattered throughout the journey and immersed in diverse cultures, are more than the conventional rest areas, evolving into memorable moments that transform a simple drive into an extraordinary odyssey.

Country Living has pinpointed the best road trip stops in every state to add to one's to-go list:

"Whether you're exploring hidden gems of America or traveling across the country to visit family, a road trip is an adventure of its own. There's no security to go through or cancellation fees—you're completely on your own schedule. As exciting as they are, road trips can sometimes be overwhelming to plan—there’s just so much to see. National Parks to amusement parks (abiding by social distancing and wearing a mask of course), local eats to historical sites, we want to see it all.

No matter where you're going, every stop has something new and exciting to see. We curated road trip stops in every state in the country that are worth stopping for. Here, there's something for everyone. We based each of these stops on the notion that there is something so unique about each one that you can’t see anywhere else. You don't need to leave the country to experience natural wonders like Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve, filled with lava fields, or staples of history like the house where Elvis Presley was born. Start planning and be sure to add these to your ultimate road trip bucket list for a trip of a lifetime."

Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas is the top road trip stop in the state:

"You know you entered the south when you can catch the world’s only (twice daily) cattle drive where the Fort Worth Herd (real Texas cowhands) drives Texas longhorns down East Exchange Avenue. Be sure to stop into family-owned M.L. Leddy’s, a Fort Worth staple since 1922, for custom hand-made cowboy boots, hats and belts."