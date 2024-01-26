The Best 'Small-Town' Restaurant In Florida

There's nothing like a humble restaurant that will satisfy your food cravings and keep you coming back for more. From mom-and-pop joints to underrated faves, there's no shortage of places happy to cook some belly-busting dishes. These hidden gems are usually tucked away in small towns, where locals love them and curious tourists are eager to try something new.

Taste of Home revealed the best small-town restaurant in each state. For their roundup, their Community Cooks picked eateries that serve "hearty and delicious food that's beloved by locals and any folks passing through!"

According to the website, Great Southern Café is the top choice for Florida!

"One of the most popular dishes at this seafood restaurant is the Grits à Ya Ya: blackened shrimp, bacon, mushrooms and cream over smoked gouda cheese grits. Yum! One visit to the Great Southern Café and you will be hooked!" writers remarked.

Taking a closer look at the menu, customers can look forward to eggs benedict, pancakes, chicken and waffles, and more for breakfast. As for lunch and dinner, char-boiled steaks, sandwiches, and delectable seafood options are among the choices. And if you enjoy some alcohol with your meal, they have a drinks menu packed with cocktails and different mojitos.