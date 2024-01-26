The Best 'Small-Town' Restaurant In Washington

There's nothing like a humble restaurant that will satisfy your food cravings and keep you coming back for more. From mom-and-pop joints to underrated faves, there's no shortage of places happy to cook some belly-busting dishes. These hidden gems are usually tucked away in small towns, where locals love them and curious tourists are eager to try something new.

Taste of Home revealed the best small-town restaurant in each state. For their roundup, their Community Cooks picked eateries that serve "hearty and delicious food that's beloved by locals and any folks passing through!"

According to the website, Blue Moose Cafe is the top choice for Washington State!

"Folks love the wonderful and sassy staff at Blue Moose Café! Equally popular are their dishes like veggie hash, huevos rancheros and of course the good, strong coffee," writers remarked.

Taking a closer look at the menu, customers can look forward to omelets, pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, breakfast platters, and much more. They also serve "scooters," which are grilled corn tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, black beans and then topped with sour cream and salsa. You can pay extra for more ingredients.