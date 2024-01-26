2 Washington Cities Named Among The 'Most Neighborly' Cities In The U.S.

As people seek new places to live based on safety, financial security, or a simple change of pace, one thing that most overlook is a sense of community. While you can find moments like neighbors checking up on each other and civic duties just about everywhere, several places show a level of respect and kindness toward people more than others.

At least that's why a recent roundup from Travel ALOT claims. The website released a list of the "most neighborly cities" in America, including some surprise entries.

Two popular cities in Washington State landed on the list. Spokane, known for its lilac farms and cozy atmosphere, landed a spot thanks to its low crime rates, "tight-knit" neighborhoods and spectacular park system fostering a relatively safe environment.

Then there's Seattle, one of the nation's most notable urban hubs. Writers described the Evergreen City as a "center of happiness" in Washington State:

"As one of the busiest seaports in the United States, Seattle has long been the center of happiness in Washington. Chalk that up to amazing neighborhoods and a huge, thriving food scene. Ask any local, and they’ll give you the lowdown on what you should really do -- like hailing a water taxi or eating from the city’s bustling food truck business. It’s also one of the most bike-friendly cities in America, delighting those who prefer 2 wheels to 4. Ask anyone living in Seattle if they’re happy, and they’ll respond, 'Of course!'"

Writers found that some states had multiple cities on the list, particularly Pennsylvania, Utah, and California.

Check out the full rundown on travel.alot.com.