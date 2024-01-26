Washington Town Crowned One Of The Most Beautiful Places In America

Travelers have many reasons for visiting a particular destination, from affordability and tourist attractions to crowd sizes. But if you're going to set your sights on a location, some suggest you should make sure it has plenty of stunning scenes. We're talking about majestic natural landscapes, astonishing architecture, and picturesque spots you won't find anywhere else. Several towns have all these features and the bonus of having fewer crowds than big-name cities. Before you know it, you may find yourself becoming a permanent resident.

If all this excites the traveler inside you, Condé Nast Traveler compiled a list of the most gorgeous towns in the U.S. A beloved town in Washington State is getting some attention, and that's Friday Harbor! There are plenty of things for visitors to do here, from seafood restaurants and lavender farms to museums and water-based activities. Writers dove further into what made this location so appealing:

"This beautiful hamlet sits in the farthest northwest reaches of Washington, with a marina at Roche Harbor that serves as a jumping off point for cruising around small, uninhabited islands. Friday Harbor was once a major produce provider for the state, but these days, the economy is centered around tourism—sea kayaking and orca-watching are the biggest draws. Year-round ferries from Anacortes (on the mainland) make it easy to visit in every season."